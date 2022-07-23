Longview native helps solve cold case murder, find lost daughter

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview native has solved a mystery and given closure to families through her work as a genetic genealogist, and found a long lost daughter.

Allison Peacock, who hails from Longview but now works in upstate New York, was instrumental in uncovering the identities of a Florida couple found murdered in South Texas in 1981. Peacock is an investigative genetic genealogist and works to solve missing persons and unidentified remains through DNA sequencing and genetic tracing. She talks about her involvement in solving the “Clouse” case, and tracking down their long lost daughter 40 years later.

