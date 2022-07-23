Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Leverett’s Chapel ISD school board reached quorum after multiple cancelations

Outside the school
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Leverett’s Chapel ISD was able to reach quorum this afternoon after the last four board meetings had been cancelled due to members on the school board not showing up.

Barbara Baker Brown is a Leverett’s Chapel alumni who says she’s interested in becoming a board member in the future.

“I’m available, I’m able to be here, and I would show up,” says Brown.

“I tried to contact the two board members who have been continually absent but haven’t heard anything from either members.

Barry Barnett is also an alumni.

“Well, it means a lot because it shows the community that yes the school board is functional the administration is here there’s been some issues as regard to two members of the board,” says Barnett.

Three out of the four board members that were present at the meeting agreed to rescind their resignation.

The superintendent addressed concerns about the school closing.

“The school was going to close and that fear is there because that’s happened before, and I just want you to know that me, my staff, my administrators just want you to know that we’re going to do everything possible to keep this school open,” said Everett. “Just speaking with the board members, we felt like it was going to be best for us to get this school moving forward and to keep us on a positive path, that they need to rescind their resignation and I need to rescind mine, and we’re going to be a great team moving forward.”

The superintendent says he’s hopeful for the future and looks forward to the next board meeting.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

