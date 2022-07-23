Governor Abbott provides update on state’s ongoing wildfire response efforts

GLEN ROSE, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas’ ongoing coordinated wildfire response efforts at a press conference following a briefing with state and local officials in Glen Rose.

During the press conference, the Governor signed a disaster declaration in response to fire activity throughout Texas, amending the original declaration to include Somervell County among 10 new counties.

Abbott was joined at the briefing and press conference by TDEM Chief Nim Kidd, Senator Brian Birdwell, Representative Shelby Slawson, Somervell County Judge Danny Chambers, Hood County Judge Ron Massingill and other state and local officials.

The Governor has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to continue coordinating the state’s ongoing response to these fires, including the Chalk Mountain Fire.

“Wildfires continue to impact communities across our state, and the State of Texas is working around the clock to ensure Texans and their loved ones are kept safe,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to the brave first responders and emergency response personnel for their courage in protecting their local communities. As we continue our efforts to safeguard our communities, Texans should remain vigilant, weather-aware, and mindful of guidance from their local officials as we navigate potential and ongoing fires.”

Last week, Governor Abbott renewed a wildfire disaster declaration that includes 73 counties affected by wildfire threats.

The Governor also renewed a drought disaster declaration for 189 counties affected by exceptional drought conditions.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, rainfall that some communities received last week only offered a temporary reprieve from the dry conditions.

