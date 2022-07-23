Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A downed power line is believed to be the cause of a Saturday afternoon wildfire in Lufkin.

According to a report by the City of Lufkin, at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a fire in a wooded area was reported in the 4000 block of Southwood Drive. Firefighters with Lufkin Fire Department and Diboll and Hudson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which was estimated to have affected about two to three acres by that point.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the fire was declared under control within an hour of crews responding. Pebsworth noted that no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of our current heightened wildfire danger threat to the extremely dry weather and heat,” Pebsworth said in a statement. “While Angelina County remains under a burn ban, it is important to remember that fires set by discarded cigarettes and sparks from trailers dragging chains or other pieces of metal are a danger as well.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

