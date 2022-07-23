Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson II (top right) and Christine Robertson (bottom left). Officials identified the suspect as Kristine Whitehead.(MissingKids.org)
By KWTX staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for three children out of Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

They are looking for Kristine Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County
Traffic moving again on I-20 after wreck at US-271 bridge
Michael Quam
Lindale man pleads guilty to child porn charge
John Lee Smith
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Longview shooting
Mugshot for John Lee Smith of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man confesses to fatal shooting on Arthur Street

Latest News

Kids draw on the sidewalk at Lufkin's first-ever Art Chalk Day.
WebXtra: Inaugural Art Chalk Day in Lufkin brings creativity out in the open
Allison Peacock
Longview native helps solve cold case murder, find lost daughter
Kids draw on the sidewalk at Lufkin's first-ever Art Chalk Day.
WebXtra: Inaugural Art Chalk Day in Lufkin brings creativity out in the open
Allison Peacock
Longview native helps solve cold case murder, find lost daughter