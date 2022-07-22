Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Angelina County farmer’s market employee gives proper plant watering advice

By Brian Jordan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan’s Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market.

With the drought and record high temperatures in East Texas, caring for plants and ensuring they stay healthy takes special attention.

Evans talks about the additional work involved at the nursery and gives some tips for home gardeners.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

