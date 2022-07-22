Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler drivers should expect nightly delays on SSE Loop 323

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A traffic reminder tonight: If you’re traveling on South Southeast Loop  323 in Tyler in the evenings, expect slowdowns in the eastbound lanes. This is what it looked like around 9 p.m. this evening near the Loop eastbound at Troup Highway. The road has nightly lane closures while crews do roadwork.

