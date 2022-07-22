Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - Several people have died following an early morning wreck on a Smith County highway.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to the scene of a two vehicle wreck on 110 Van Highway at County Road 48 north of Tyler.

All lanes of 110 Van Highway are shut down at this time. Southbound traffic is being diverted to FM 3271 and Northbound traffic is being diverted to FM 2016.

(Source: KLTV staff)

Officials at the scene of the crash confirm five fatalities. Identities of those individuals have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

