No-bake berry-Nutella pie by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a recipe for a cool, tasty treat that even a novice cook can make. Only six ingredients to make this chocolate-y, berry-studded creation.

No-bake berry-Nutella pie

Ingredients:

One chocolate cookie pie crust

2 blocks cream cheese, softened

1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread (like Nutella, but many stores have their own brand)

1/2 cup condensed milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 pint strawberries, washed, trimmed and sliced (You can also use raspberries, etc.)

Method:

Line the bottom of the pie crust with a single layer of strawberry slices. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, condensed milk, Nutella and vanilla extract. Blend with electric mixer until smooth and uniform in color.

Pour the filling over the strawberries in the pie crust. Smooth the top. If desired, top with strawberry slices for decoration.

Chill for about four hours before slicing up with a warm knife. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.