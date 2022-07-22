Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

No-bake berry-Nutella pie by Mama Steph

A delicious no-bake, six ingredient pie anyone can make!
A delicious no-bake, six ingredient pie anyone can make!(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a recipe for a cool, tasty treat that even a novice cook can make. Only six ingredients to make this chocolate-y, berry-studded creation.

No-bake berry-Nutella pie

Ingredients:

One chocolate cookie pie crust

2 blocks cream cheese, softened

1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread (like Nutella, but many stores have their own brand)

1/2 cup condensed milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 pint strawberries, washed, trimmed and sliced (You can also use raspberries, etc.)

Method:

Line the bottom of the pie crust with a single layer of strawberry slices. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, condensed milk, Nutella and vanilla extract. Blend with electric mixer until smooth and uniform in color.

Pour the filling over the strawberries in the pie crust. Smooth the top. If desired, top with strawberry slices for decoration.

Chill for about four hours before slicing up with a warm knife. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County
Caleb Mosley
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in wooded area near Teaselville of missing man
John Lee Smith
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Longview shooting
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Michael Quam
Lindale man pleads guilty to child porn charge

Latest News

A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini
These beautiful, rustic fruit pies are really delicious and equally easy to make. Use your...
Mini fruit galettes by Casie Buck from Oaklea Mansion Bed & Breakfast
Raising Cane’s adding location on Tyler loop