NET Health: Wood County experiencing substantial spread of COVID-19

Smith County downgraded to moderate level of spread
Latest community spread level map from NET Health.
Latest community spread level map from NET Health.(NET Health)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The latest COVID-19 Community Spread Levels map from the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) shows Wood County is experiencing the highest level of community spread.

In a map released Thursday, Wood County has been upgraded to the ‘substantial level’ of spread. NET Health defines substantial spread as “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings.”

While Wood County was upgraded, Smith County’s community spread level was lowered from the previous report to the moderate level. Moderate community spread is level two out of three and defined by NET Health as “sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.”

NET Health’s jurisdiction includes Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson counties.

