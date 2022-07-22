Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested for allegedly threatening woman with hatchet

Mark Esparza.
Mark Esparza.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to attack a woman with a hatchet, according to court documents.

Officers arrived around 11 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Collins Avenue and found a man with a hatchet in the backyard.

The victim reportedly told police the suspect, identified as Mark Esparza, had swung the hatchet around and threatened to “cut her up” with it. The victim then said Esparza had also attempted to open the back door of her house, according to court documents.

A witness who was in the home at the time of the incident reportedly corroborated the victim’s account with officers, and said Esparza tried to hide after they called for police.

Esparza was arrested and charged with aggravated assault - use or exhibits a deadly weapon, and he remains jailed as of Friday on a $25,000 bond.

