Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin ISD names indoor facility after Panther great T.J. Turner

Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack
Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack(Lufkin ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For years it was simple known as “the indoor”, but now there is a name on the athletic practice facility.

The Lufkin ISD school board passed an agenda item to rename the facility after T.J. Turner. After a great career for the Pack, Turner went on to the University of Houston and also played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins.  He was selected by the “fins” in the 1986 Draft.  He was a third round choice and 81st pick overall.

Turner died in 2009 at the age of 46 from complications following a stroke.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Caleb Mosley
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in wooded area near Teaselville of missing man
Karen Bunn
Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments

Latest News

TCU Rb Kendre Miller
TCU RB, Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller lands on Doak Walker watchlist
Rohan Fluellen
Gilmer football players prep for new season at East Texas Passing Academy
Rohan Fluellen
Gilmer football players prep for new season at East Texas Passing Academy
Keke Coutee
Lufkin pros Coutee, McCoy eager to return to camp