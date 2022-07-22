Life sentences upheld for man found guilty of molesting 2 girls in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A court of appeals has upheld the multiple life sentence of a man found guilty of molesting two girls.

The 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana upheld the sentences against Thomas Alana Auld. Auld was found guilty in June 2021 on eight counts of indecency with a child by contact.

According to a press release, Auld had previously been sentenced to prison and the state filed a notice to enhance punishment to a first degree felony.

The release said due to the egregious facts of the case plus the previous criminal history of the defendant, the jury returned a life sentence for each count. Judge Fowler ordered the first two counts stacked.

In Auld’s trial, one of the victims took the stand and told the jury what Auld did to her.

“I want to thank the hard work of the citizens that served on the jury,” Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd said. “Also I appreciate all the law enforcement work of the sheriff’s office, the CAC and medical staff that testified. And certainly we are thankful this child will not be hurt by this man again. The victim was very brave to face him at trial and describe in detail what she went through.”

