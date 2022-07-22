Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - More showers and thunderstorms were so nice to see back in East Texas today. The rain will once again come to an end this evening, but will help temperatures cool off a few more degrees overnight. By sunrise, temperatures will be in the mid 70s with a few clouds that will give way to partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon. One or two isolated showers are possible this weekend, but not likely. If any showers pop up, they will most likely be in far southern counties during the afternoon hours. Triple digit heat returns by early next week and will stick around most of the week. Another slight chance for rain will hopefully help out by the end of the week.

