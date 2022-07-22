Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas tattoo artists give safety advice for getting inked

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Though many people have them, tattoos can still pose a health risk. We spoke to the owner of a Tyler tattoo parlor to discuss the importance of tattoo safety and what consumers should look out for before getting inked.

Tattoos are very common in the U.S., as about one third of Americans have them. But what people may not be aware of is the FDA classifies and regulates tattoo ink as cosmetics, despite it being injected into the skin.

Other countries put more consideration into this issue. Recently, the European Union banned certain ink colors because of health hazards. Other hazardous inks may be accessible in America.

“There are inks out there that are cheap and easy to get for the public, and we don’t buy that. You know, it is too easy for infections to set in.” said Kelly Kirkland, owner of Kelly’s Tattoos

Kirkland has a wide background in tattooing and started his business in Tyler in 1994. He said he understands the concern of ink safety and uses a brand called Fusion which is both hypoallergenic and vegan.

“I try to buy the highest quality and the highest end brand I can get my hands on you know because I want my tattoos to look great and I want my customers to be happy,” Kirkland said.

Another thing Kirkland advises to look out for when getting a tattoo is the sterilization process and the kinds of needles used. It is most common that businesses will have packaged needles that are one-time use only.

Kelly’s Tattoos customer, Jordan Thomas, also shares tips about safety.

“Talk to the artist before you even start and make sure you guys are on the same page. Check their work, check their references, check their portfolios of course,” Thomas said.

Kirkland advised to always ask questions and look up the kinds of ink that the business uses. You can find most of the inks online where you can learn more about the ingredients used and more.

“It kind of helps the consumer know what they’re getting and what’s being put in their skin.” said Kirkland.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Caleb Mosley
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in wooded area near Teaselville of missing man
Karen Bunn
Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office
John Lee Smith
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Longview shooting

Latest News

Shields Training
East Texas officers train to respond to school shooting with ballistic shields
White Oak Water Woes
Water levels at White Oak treatment plant are low
Gregg County Cold Case
Gregg County Cold Case
Trucks And Diesel
East Texas CDL school sees increase in students amidst truck driver shortage, inflation