Dallas man arrested in connection with Sulphur Springs, other bank robberies

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLANO, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple bank robberies, including one in East Texas.

Mark Robert Disch, 53, was arrested on July 21, and on July 22 appeared before a federal judge.

According to the complaint, Disch is alleged to have robbed five Texas banks between May 25 and June 27, 2022. The banks were located in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs, and University Park. Using video surveillance and witness accounts, along with other investigative techniques, law enforcement officers and federal agents were able to identify Disch and determine he was in the immediate vicinity of each bank robbery.

If convicted, Disch faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

A complaint, information or indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dallas Police Department, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, the Lewisville Police Department, and the University Park Police Department.

