Affidavit: Longview man confesses to fatal shooting on Arthur Street

The suspect in a fatal Longview shooting was arraigned Friday morning.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest warrant affidavit for John Lee Smith indicates he admitted to shooting the victim and had a gun with shell casings that match those found at the scene on Thursday.

On Thursday, Longview police officers were called to a shooting at 137 Arthur Street in Longview. The caller claimed her current boyfriend, John Lee Smith, 32, had shot the father of her children then fled on foot. Upon arrival, the police found Phillip Hudson, 31, with multiple gunshot wounds. They arrested Smith nearby about 15 minutes later.

Hudson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounce dead due to his injuries.

Smith was booked into Gregg County Jail on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm, where he is being held on a collective bond of $300,000.

According to the affidavit, Smith confessed to shooting the victim and being in possession of a firearm while talking with a Longview police detective. A gun was found in his residence which “appeared to have ammunition that matched shell casings found at the scene.”

He has been charged for possession of this weapon as a felon due to a 2017 conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a habitation, to which he pled guilty. He was sentenced to five years in the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office North Jail but was released after three months, in September 2017.

