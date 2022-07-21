Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder

Narciso Caso Espinosa.
Narciso Caso Espinosa.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to a murder that happened in February of 2021, according to court documents.

Narciso Caso Espinosa was charged for stabbing a woman in a Wichita Falls home on Grant Street on Feb. 23. Wichita Falls police said Katherine Acuna, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. Acuna was reportedly Espinosa’s girlfriend.

An arrest affidavit states Acuna’s daughter called police and told them Espinosa assaulted her mother and left the Grant Street residence around 11:30 p.m. When Wichita Falls police arrived, they found Acuna unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Espinosa was reportedly found by police several blocks away, fitting the description Acuna’s daughter gave them.

According to Espinosa’s statement, he had lived with Acuna at the residence on Grant Street and they had an argument that turned physical. He allegedly said he “lost control of himself” and grabbed a nearby knife, and stabbed Acuna “one or two times.” He reportedly admitted leaving the residence once Acuna’s daughter called the police.

