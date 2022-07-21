WebXtra: New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - New Orleans native Angel Nicholas is in Lufkin, TX with the Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry to help open a shelter for the homeless or anyone else that needs a roof over their heads.

The shelter is scheduled to open next Monday, July 25. It’s located at 907 Kurth Drive. The shelter even has transportation available for anyone that needs it.

