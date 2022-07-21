Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin

By Brian Jordan
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - New Orleans native Angel Nicholas is in Lufkin, TX with the Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry to help open a shelter for the homeless or anyone else that needs a roof over their heads.

The shelter is scheduled to open next Monday, July 25. It’s located at 907 Kurth Drive. The shelter even has transportation available for anyone that needs it.

