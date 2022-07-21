Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Webxtra: Gavin Kensmil discusses upcoming pro career in France

Gavi Kensmil (SFA Athletics)
Gavi Kensmil (SFA Athletics)(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recent SFA grad Gavin Kensmil is in The Netherlands, getting ready for a professional basketball career.

Kensmil talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about his next stop on his basketball journey in this webxtra.

Aix-Maurienne that plays in the LNB Pro B league. The native of Paramaribo, Suriname has a unique basketball journey. It started by playing in high school aged basketball in Spain before heading to Iona for college. After a year, Kensmil went to Navarro Junior College and then ended up with the Lumberjacks for three seasons. Kensmil earned First-Team All-WAC honors in his final season with SFA.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Karen Bunn
Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office
Caleb Mosley
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in wooded area near Teaselville of missing man
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments

Latest News

Kurstyn Harden returns to Pineywoods, joins Ladyjacks
Kurstyn Harden returns to Pineywoods, joins Ladyjacks
TCU RB, Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller lands on Doak Walker watchlist
TCU RB, Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller lands on Doak Walker watchlist
Kurstyn Harden.
Kurstyn Harden returns to Pineywoods, joins Ladyjacks
TCU Rb Kendre Miller
TCU RB, Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller lands on Doak Walker watchlist