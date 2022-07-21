Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home

An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car while on his way home. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina is being recognized for helping save a woman from a burning car.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that Officer Doug Richards pulled a woman from a burning car while on his way home on May 28.

WCSC reports Officer Richards spotted a crash on Interstate 26 around 1:30 a.m. at exit 209.

The department shared a video of the incident that showed flames coming from the hood of the woman’s car, with Richards grabbing a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and running to her vehicle.

“Please, help me. I don’t want to die,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Department spokesperson Don Calabrese said officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire and rescued the woman.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson
Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge

Latest News

Longview ISD School Bus
Longview ISD plans to make bus routes more efficient
Covid in East Texas
COVID-19 numbers in East Texas highest since March
Heat Causing Pests To Invade
East Texas exterminators busy as heat drives insects indoors
Kermit Gabel
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
35 acres in this field burnt following a hay bale operation Tuesday evening.
Gun Barrel City Fire received help from more than 20 agencies Tuesday to fight fire that burned 35 acres