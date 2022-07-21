Tyler Civic Theatre’s The SpongeBob Musical holds free preview July 21

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Civic Theatre’s summer musical revives the Nickelodeon TV show with new music, silliness and a little fun chaos.

Catch a free showcase at 6pm on July 21 at FRESH by Brookshire’s. The full show opens at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center at 7:30 p.m. on July 28 and continues for 3 weekends. Tickets are available on the web or by calling the box office at (903) 592- 0561.

“SpongeBob was one of my childhood heroes,” said Zach Combs, who plays the lead. “There are some parts of the musical that have some of the nostalgic parts of the cartoon, but there’s brand new stuff.” To capture the energy of the cartoon’s art, this production features a glow-in-the-dark blacklight stage for key songs. “There’s tap dancing, a guy with extra legs, just a lot of fun,” adds Jacob Miller, who plays Patrick.

The story takes place in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, where a volcano is threatening SpongeBob and his quirky neighbors. It’s a family-friendly tale of self-discovery as SpongeBob finds a way to save the day but also a witty allegory that will keep adults entertained between-the-lines.

Combs has been part of the Tyler Civic Theatre for 13 years through kids programs and other productions. The theatre offers summer camps for all ages each year, and the cast encourages the community to join. “Just do it—just go and make it happen, because it’s fun,” said Miller.

