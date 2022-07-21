Thursday’s Weather: Scattered rain possible

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our Thursday may be off to a warm start in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but some changes are on the way to help with the heat this afternoon! A stalled cold front along the Red River will likely send an outflow boundary through East Texas, helping scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop throughout the day, as well as bringing some slightly cooler air our way. Temperatures will still likely be hot for most, in the middle to upper 90s with a few areas hitting 100 degrees, but at least we’re not breaking heat records like yesterday. Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast for our Friday with highs remaining in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Skies mostly dry out again by the weekend, minus a few spotty sea-breeze showers in Deep East Texas on Saturday, and we’re back to 100+ degree heat each afternoon. Most of next week will likely trend the same way thanks to persistent higher pressure shutting down most of our rain chances. Highs could climb upwards of 103 on Monday meaning our main messaging goes back to heat safety. If you start making those outdoor weekend plans, already intend to pack LOTS of water.

