Texas gas price average slips below $4 for first time since May

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $4.08 per gallon while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.59 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.44.

Gas prices across the state fell as economic slowdown concerns, due to rising interest rates and inflation, outweigh crude oil supply worries as the war in Ukraine continues.

The potential for declining crude oil demand, as it relates to possible reduced economic activity, could lead prices to follow suit. However, crude oil prices remain sensitive to headlines – trading in wild swings somedays, and July is still a leading month for travel demand; therefore, it is unclear how long downward pressure will remain on the price at the pump.

“The statewide retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average fell below $4 for the first time since the second week of May,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “With gas prices continuing to decline, more people may be encouraged to make last minute decisions to travel.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.82 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

