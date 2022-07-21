Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TCU RB, Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller lands on Doak Walker watchlist

TCU Rb Kendre Miller
TCU Rb Kendre Miller(KCBD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Worth, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Christian running back and Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller is gaining attention heading into the 2022 season.

Miller was named to the Doak Walker watchlist. The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. According to the press release, it is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Miller led TCU last year in rushing touchdowns and was second in rushing yards. His best moment last year was in TCU’s high-scoring win over Texas tech where he had 185 yards with three scores, a career best so far.

Miller has plenty of company on the list with other preseason nominees including Texas’ Bijan Robinson, A&M’s Devon Achane, and LSU’s Chris Smith.

Three finalist will be named in late November. The full list of players to watch can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson
Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge

Latest News

Kurstyn Harden.
Kurstyn Harden returns to Pineywoods, joins Ladyjacks,
Brette Kohring
Barnes out at Angelina College, Kohring named head coach
WebXtra: SFA football hosts yearly kids camp
WebXtra: SFA football hosts yearly kids camp
Rohan Fluellen
Gilmer football players prep for new season at East Texas Passing Academy