TCU RB, Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller lands on Doak Walker watchlist

Fort Worth, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Christian running back and Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller is gaining attention heading into the 2022 season.

Miller was named to the Doak Walker watchlist. The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. According to the press release, it is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Miller led TCU last year in rushing touchdowns and was second in rushing yards. His best moment last year was in TCU’s high-scoring win over Texas tech where he had 185 yards with three scores, a career best so far.

Miller has plenty of company on the list with other preseason nominees including Texas’ Bijan Robinson, A&M’s Devon Achane, and LSU’s Chris Smith.

Three finalist will be named in late November. The full list of players to watch can be found here.

