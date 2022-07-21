Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Longview shooting

One person has died after a shooting in Longview.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s deadly shooting on Arthur Street.

At 2:43 p.m., Longview Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. Upon arrival, they found Phillip Hudson, 31, of Longview with multiple gunshot wounds. Hudson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounce dead due to his injuries.

Over the course of the afternoon’s investigation, officers identified the alleged shooter as John Lee Smith, 32, of Longview. Smith was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Caleb Mosley
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in wooded area near Teaselville of missing man
Karen Bunn
Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments

Latest News

Shields Training
East Texas officers train to respond to school shooting with ballistic shields
White Oak Water Woes
Water levels at White Oak treatment plant are low
Gregg County Cold Case
Gregg County Cold Case
Trucks And Diesel
East Texas CDL school sees increase in students amidst truck driver shortage, inflation
Farmers Struggling During Heat
East Texas farmers struggle due to extreme heat