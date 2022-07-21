Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New mosaic underway at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

By Willie Downs
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In 2019, a portion of the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Alto was destroyed by a tornado.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs reports on how one unique spot of the site -- which survived the tornado -- is getting a makeover.

“It’s called Snake Woman’s Garden because of the Caddo origin story of Snake Woman and so, in that way the garden is sort of this historical look at the plants in the area but also sharing this piece of culture from the area,” says Sophia Hartl, intern at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site.

Based on Caddo legend- a snake woman was responsible for bringing seeds to the Caddo people. Legend has it she taught them how to farm.

Also according to the USDA site, her story is meant to teach children respect for plant life.

Now, the Snake Woman’s Garden will soon be the home to a new mosaic thanks to the group, Friends of Caddo Mounds.

Volunteers have been washing, painting and sealing rocks for the new mosaic.

Anthony Souther, the site manager, says that when Rachel Galan, assistant site manager and Maggie Leysath, presented the snake mosaic design to the Caddo for approval, they told them…

“The tail and the head did not need to close on itself, the story needs to continue, it needs a way of getting out, so it definitely changed the design of how the snake was going to be in the medallion,” says Souther.

Souther says that he hopes when people visit the garden, they leave understanding just how advanced the Caddo tribe was.

“When they were here at this site, they were as sophisticated as we are in the food ways we have,” says Souther. “They did hunt and gather food but they were also purposefully growing food and that garden is meant to show that.”

He says what a lot of people consider weeds today, were actually a food source for people a thousand years ago.

Despite the trying times behind them, they maintain hope for the future.

“Everyone here has been so excited about the possibilities, and I think with the garden especially, you know, it just shows how much we can still accomplish and how – there’s still people working towards a better future, a greener future,” says Hartl.

Like many things, COVID-19 delayed the project.

Phase two of the project will continue in late November.

