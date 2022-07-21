Lindale man pleads guilty to child porn charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Federal records show Michael James Quam, 29, pleaded guilty on Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Tyler.

The complaint against Quam claims four different child porn videos, all showing children under the age of 12, were discovered on his cellphone.

The sentencing against Quam will be announced at a later date.

Quam was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.