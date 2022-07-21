Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kurstyn Harden returns to Pineywoods, joins Ladyjacks,

Kurstyn Harden.(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are a mix of returning core players and new faces entering the 2022 season.

One of the new faces coach Mark Kellogg is excited about is transfer Kurstyn Harden. Harden comes to SFA after a three-year out of state run in Colorado but is very familiar with East Texas as a former standout from Lufkin High School.

“Since I left Lufkin I have been hooping, Harden said. “I went to Northern Colorado for three years and performed pretty well. I had the opportunity to come home and am excited.”

This past year, harden led her team in blocked shots, rebounds and was third in scoring. Harden played for one of Kellogg’s former assistant coaches and had been on his radar for a few years.

“She completely flipped it on last year and was a different kid than what we had seen previously,” Kellogg said. “It was an easy one to add depth. We have the best two post players in the league and will probably be able to play them together some. We get her for multiple years and will be a good fit. "

Harden did not lie, the cool air of Colorado is better than the Texas heat but missing her family was a big part of the decision to come back home.

“My mom has only been to about four games the past three years,” Harden said. “I have had some family come out when we have come to Texas some. It has been a big deal to have my family around me and have the environment and energy I have been waiting on for three years. "

Harden has a big personality and it seems to have caught on with her teammates.

“I have no nerves,” Harden said. “Straight energy. I love everyone here. We have been working together for the past month and I am ready to get things rolling.”

