John, 15, maintains “life is beautiful” attitude amid quest for forever family

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “I can go for the skies,” John, 15, said as he soared through the air at iJump Tyler Trampoline Park. “I can do a lot more things than I imagine.”

For a teenager of the foster care system, John is as positive and spirited as they come.

“Basketball was a good [choice] for me because it’s more energetic,” John explained while impressively landing multiple slam-dunks in a row.

As a sophomore, John still has several more years to find the one thing he knows is out there for him: a family. He told us the only requirement is parents who will love him forever.

“That just looks like a family looking for an opportunity,” John said. “That opportunity could mean a lifetime for me.”

John already has biological siblings of his own but he said he’s always looking for more.

“I don’t mind them,” John said with a daydreaming smile. “It’s better for me to have like a little kid for my own self.”

John’s unbreakable spirit sheds light on his unique and authentic wisdom at such a young age. That bright light is easy is see through his contagious sense of humor.

While he awaits the opportunity to fufill the role of a family leader, sibling, and son, John says his positive mindset will keep pushing him forward.

“I hope for me to go to college, get a job, maybe get a wife, but let’s not worry about that,” said John. “Let’s just worry about the good things that happen in life. For all the things [happening], life is going good.”

To learn more about John, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 89172

