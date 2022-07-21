Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hand Up Network helps diverse new residents from more than 20 countries thrive in East Texas

Hand Up volunteers provide personalized help with documentation, civics classes, mentoring and more.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hand Up volunteers provide personalized help with documentation, civics classes, mentoring and more.

“We’re trying to help people who have come here to make a new and better life for their families, but also to engage and make our community better by understanding how to do that,” said Hand Up Network CEO Sam Smith. The group helped more than 500 people in the past 2 days, working together with VeraBank and the Mexican consulate in Henderson. They launched a new comprehensive Immigration Services Program on July 4 and are running training classes in Henderson all this week.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Smith explained. “What we found were a lot of the people we were working with were people that have migrated to this country that are here legally, but they have to continue to update their documentation and so forth, and they were having some real struggles with that.”

In addition to documentation assistance, Hand Up offers civics classes, mentoring, victim support and has a natural disaster response team.

“We need volunteers in all of our programs...from all different skill sets,” said Smith. To get involved, visit the Hand Up Network website, drop by the office at Beckham and Ferguson in Tyler, or call (903) 597-5334.

