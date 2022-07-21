Gregg County Sheriff’s Office determines ID, person of interest in 20-year-old cold case

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has been able to identify human remains which were found in Gregg County in 2002.

The case started in May of 2002 when an excavating team was working along Highway 135 and Swamp City Road in the Liberty City area. The team unearthed a human skull and bones while they were working.

From the investigation, it was believed that the bones had been there since 1998. The case was revisited about 10 years ago as technology advanced. With 3D reconstruction, investigators were able to piece together a face.

Chief Deputy with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Craig Harrington said they have been receiving assistance from the DNA Doe Project. They have now been able to identify the person whose remains these were.

Harrington identified the remains as that of Pamela Young. Harrington said Young was not local to the area and no missing person’s report was ever filed. Harrington also said a person of interest in Young’s disappearance died in 2017.

Harrington said a relative of Young’s was able to identify her after the DNA evidence led them to the relative.

The investigation continues into Young’s cause of death.

