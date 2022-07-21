Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be dying out after sunset this evening. The clouds and the rain did help keep temperatures cooler today, though, even if the rain didn’t fall everywhere. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler tonight with overnight lows in the upper 70s. Another decent shot at some scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow through the afternoon and early evening and maybe a sprinkle or two early Saturday morning. Most of the weekend is back to hot and humid with triple digits returning through early next week. Another weak cold front is expected at the end of next week with another chance for rain and another brief cool down.

