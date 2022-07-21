East Texas ministry, students partner to pack school supplies for Uvalde

HARLETON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas ministry partnered with students Thursday to pack school supplies for Uvalde.

Minister Patrick Johnson of J-Star Ministries said students from Harleton High School’s cross-country and girl’s basketball team helped them pack 1,200 backpacks to send to Uvalde Thursday.

“Its exciting, its honestly a great feeling, we definitely couldn’t have done it without our wonderful donors who helped to make this possible to numerous to name but its definitely a community effort for sure,” Johnson said.

Sophomore Haidyn Sanders said she loved being able to help out alongside her team.

“I feel like we are doing it as a family, we love helping people and I just feel like we’re all hanging out, watching out for each other, trying to help everybody, I just feel like we’re a great team trying to help a lot of people,” she said.

Johnson said he is not surprised by the large response he has received for the efforts to help Uvalde.

“In times like these when there’s a tragedy, one thing especially about Texans is that we all pull together, work together for one common cause and so this is no different,” he said.

Johnson said they aren’t only trying to help students, but also teachers. They will also be taking planners, coffee mugs, and more for the teachers.

“We want to make sure that teachers know that we appreciate them, that we love them, we’re praying for them and so we want to help them through the process as well as the students,” Johnson said.

Senior Emma Reynolds said she is happy to know her efforts are making a difference.

“Being able to help kids who are struggling right now means a lot,” she said.

Right now, Johnson said they are about 300 backpacks short of their goal. He plans to leave to Uvalde with the supplies on August 5.

If you would like to help, you can contact J-Star Ministries on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.