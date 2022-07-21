Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas farmers struggle due to extreme heat

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 2M Farm is the farm Samantha Schaffer’s grandfather built around 1975.

She’s been working on this farm her entire life and says she has never experienced dry weather like this.

“You don’t have to water them everyday but even with watering them they turn into dust,” Shaffer says.

Shaffer has 3,000 crops and almost all of them have grown prematurely.

“The rest of the garden over their I water four to five hours a day but it’s still…just nothing,” Shaffer says.

Shaffer has an electric underground water well and still struggles.

“The cattle market was going down and the feed market was going up so we kind of bowed down out of it last fall,” Shaffer says.

Schaffer decided to grow more crops with intentions to sell to farmer’s markets to replace the income she lost after backing out of the cattle business.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

