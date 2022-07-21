Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas CDL school sees increase in students amidst truck driver shortage, inflation

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although there is a nationwide truck driver shortage, more East Texans are looking to join the industry.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) reported a shortage of 80,000 drivers last year, an all-time high that ATA predicts will reach 160,000 by 2030.

Rapid CDL Owner Chris Griffith said he can see the shortage in the number of calls he hears from companies needing help.

“They call me every day, ‘I don’t, I can’t get drivers I don’t have enough, I need more drivers,’” Griffith said about the companies.

Drivers are also dealing with the rise in fuel costs.

The national average for a gallon of diesel is $5.47, which is up about $2.20 from last year.

“One of our trucks is $900 to fill one truck up. We got seven. So, you see if you get companies that have 500 trucks, you see how devastating that is to them but that’s why its sad but everything goes up, and that’s why all the prices are going up, groceries are going up,” Griffith said.

According to ATA more than 80 percent of American communities rely exclusively on trucks for freight services, so capacity constraints on trucking supply chains caused by inflation directly impact the cost for those consumers.

Now, trucking companies are raising wages to compete with the rise in diesel and consumer good prices.

“I had a guy they’re paying $25, $30 an hour for people right out of class with no experience to drive and be home every night,” Griffith said.

Within the past few months, the number of students at Rapid CDL has doubled.

“The income is like out the roof right now when it comes to trucking. You can make a good living in truck driving,” Griffith said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

