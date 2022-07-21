Crews battling 30-acre wildfire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies in Henderson County are battling a wildfire in the Cross Roads area, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

The fire is near Country Road 1200 and County Road 1201 and is estimated to be about 30 acres. There are some hay bales burning.

Agencies currently on the scene include the Henderson County Fire Marshal, the Texas Forest Service, the Sheriff’s Office, and fire departments from Southside, Trinidad, Caney City, Malakoff, Murchison, Payne Springs, and North 19.

Officials say the fire is 80 percent contained at this time.

