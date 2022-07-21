Caldwell Zoo Keeper explains what its like to work with mammals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For day four of National Zoo Keeper Week, we get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be a mammal keeper at Caldwell Zoo.

Keeper, Kailee Murphy, explains what activities go into keeping the jaguars healthy, and we follow keeper, Jesse Santee, as he gathers browse so the animals have a natural diet.

