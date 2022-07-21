Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Caldwell Zoo Keeper explains what its like to work with mammals

For day four of National Zoo Keeper Week, we get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be a mammal keeper at Caldwell Zoo.
By Willie Downs
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For day four of National Zoo Keeper Week, we get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be a mammal keeper at Caldwell Zoo.

Keeper, Kailee Murphy, explains what activities go into keeping the jaguars healthy, and we follow keeper, Jesse Santee, as he gathers browse so the animals have a natural diet.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Karen Bunn
Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Caldwell Zoo Keeper explains what its like to work with mammals
WEBXTRA: Caldwell Zoo Keeper explains what its like to work with mammals
WebXtra: Look at water levels at White Oak treatment plant
WebXtra: Look at water levels at White Oak treatment plant
WebXtra: Look at water levels at White Oak treatment plant
WebXtra: Look at water levels at White Oak treatment plant
Body found in wooded area behind dollar store
Body found in wooded area near Teaselville