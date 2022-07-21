Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Body found in wooded area near Teaselville

(MGN)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a body which was found in the Teaselville area.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, the body of a man was found in a wooded area behind a dollar store in the 13900 block of FM 344 west. The call came in around 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators are still on the scene working to determine what happened.

