Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire has broken out in Nacogdoches County.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, the fire is in the Etoile area of the county on Farm to Market Road FM 226. A powerline and nearby field are on fire. Reports are unclear as to the scale of the fire.

The Texas Forest Service is responding to the fire, in addition to volunteer fire departments from Etoile, Rivercrest and Fuller Springs.

