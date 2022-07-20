Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: SFA football hosts yearly kids camp

The SFA football coaches and players took time out of their summer routine to hold a free kid football camp.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football coaches and players took time out of their summer routine to hold a free kid football camp.

The players put the kids through conditioning and position drills. Each kid was given a lunch as well as a cold popsicle to beat the heat.

SFA will open fall camp at the beginning of August with their first game on August 28 against Jacksonville State. The FCS Kickoff game will be in Birmingham, Alabama and televised on ESPN.

