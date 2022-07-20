Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sam Houston takes part in WAC media day knowning it’s a transition year to FBS next season

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston participating in WAC football media days down in The Woodlands Tuesday afternoon.

The Bearkats are transitioning into FBS and will begin competiting in Conference USA in 2023.

Head Coach K.C. Keeler said the team is disappointed they can’t compete for a national championship this year, but they know looking at the big picture its a necessary sacrifice.

“As I explain to them, when we come back here 10 years from now for our national championship reunion and there are 30,000 students on this campus and they are playing big time division one football it is because of what we did,” said Keeler.

“And the other thing is there is a standard that we have set. And the standard is the standard. You know we are the winningest team in Texas in division won the last decade. We are number six in the last decade with wins in division one behind North Dakota State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson,” concluded Keeler.

The Bearkats will get a taste of big time college football as they take on Texas A&M in its season opener September 3rd.

Kickoff is set for 11am at Kyle Field and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’

Latest News

saban
Nick Saban says he ‘has no issues or problems’ with Jimbo Fisher
sec
SEC Media Days: SEC cities working together to promote each other
sam
Sam Houston takes part in WAC media day knowning it’s a transition year to FBS next season
SFA WAC Media Day
‘Jacks welcome high expectations entering 2022 season