Punishment phase of 91-year-old man’s trial underway in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The punishment phase of a 91-year-old man’s arson trial got underway in a Smith County courtroom on Wednesday morning. The jury is set to hear testimony before deciding on a sentence.

After over two hours of deliberating Tuesday, a jury found Kermit Gabel guilty of arson. Gabel was accused of setting a structure on fire at 205 S. Beckham Ave. in Tyler on Nov. 6, 2020. He was arrested nearly a week later on Nov. 11 on a charge of 1st Degree Felony Arson. He was 89 years old at the time of his arrest. Gabel pleaded not guilty to the arson charge in court Tuesday.

Court started Wednesday morning without the jury and Gabel asking the judge to read something he had written. The judge indicated that statement would need to go through his attorney.

Gabel’s attorney said the written statement discussed a previous plea offer of two-years in prison. Gabel’s attorney stated Gabel had adamantly denied the plea offer several times in court and in private discussions. Gabel had wanted to go to trial.

Two prior felonies were expected to be brought up by prosecutors on Wednesday. Gabel’s attorney had said he intended to plea “not true” to those felonies—which he did once the jury was brought in.

The sentence range for Gabel is 5 to 99 years of life in prison. If the state can prove the two prior felonies, the range would be 25 years to 99 years or life.

“I’m being penalized because I exercised my right to a jury trial,” Gabel said in court.

“Nobody’s punishing you for going to trial,” said Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.

The jury was then brought in for opening statements, in which a prosecutor brought up Gabel’s history of crime and called him a “career criminal.” An assistant district attorney said Tuesday’s arson conviction was Gabel’s 10th felony conviction since 1956.

The jury came down with the verdict after over two hours of deliberation. The jury will be back Wednesday morning to hear testimony for his punishment.

