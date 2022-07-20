Miniature horse visits Longview independent living center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Residents and staff at Arabella of Longview Independent Living were treated this afternoon to meeting Bear.

Bear is a rescued, therapy registered miniature horse. He was brought to the facility by Kallie Rogers, Miss Gladewater Round Up Rodeo. Residents were able to get up close and personal with bear during his visit.

“They can interact with the animal, they can pet the animal and I think sometimes it brings back some great memories for them from their childhood,” said Paula Matthew, Activities Director at Arabella of Longview Independent Living.

“Awesome to hear people that had past experience in generations way past ours tell me about their stories and their love for horses,” said Kallie Rogers.

The staff considers it beneficial and therapeutic for the residents when animals are brought in for a visit.

