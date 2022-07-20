Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man charged in shooting mother while pushing baby in stroller, authorities say

Police have charged Steven Galloway after they say he shot a mother pushing her child in a...
Police have charged Steven Galloway after they say he shot a mother pushing her child in a stroller.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police say a mother was shot while walking her baby in a stroller.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Galloway has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers said they responded to a shooting on Tuesday, where they found a woman who had been shot multiple times while pushing her infant in a stroller, WIS reported.

The sheriff’s office reported witnesses provided information to the investigators, and the victim was also able to provide details. Investigators identified Galloway as the suspect.

Authorities said they determined Galloway was at his home, and the sheriff’s office attempted to call him out. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators entered his house and said he was found hiding inside. Investigators say they also found the weapon suspected of being used in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office reported that Galloway and the victim did not know each other and believed the shooting was a road rage incident. Investigators said Galloway had become angry that the victim was too far in the roadway and started arguing with her.

Authorities said Galloway left the argument before coming back, striking the victim, and then getting his gun from his car and shooting at the woman and child.

According to police, they are still currently seeking the vehicle used in the incident.

Galloway was taken into custody and placed in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson
Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge

Latest News

Whitney Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Man accused of hiding girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say
Kermit Gabel comments on punishment after being sentenced to life in prison for arson
Kermit Gabel comments on punishment after being sentenced to life in prison for arson
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come
Caring for the penguins at Caldwell Zoo.
WebXtra: Close-up look at bird training at Caldwell Zoo
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC