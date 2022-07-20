Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man accused of hiding girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say

Whitney Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Whitney Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges after being accused of intentionally hiding his girlfriend’s body behind a bed, police said.

According to WSAZ, the criminal complaint states a corpse was found in Whitney Filion’s home tucked away behind a bed and a wall.

Officers reported the body appeared to have been there for an extended period of time and Filion was still living inside the home.

Ashland Police said Filion knew the victim was deceased and intentionally did not call emergency crews for assistance and hid the corpse from other people in the home with blankets.

“The corpse was placed in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” the criminal complaint states.

According to the coroner, there were no signs of trauma to the woman’s body. Officials do not believe it was a homicide and are waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson
Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge

Latest News

House fire on Phillips Street
Tyler fire marshal identifies victims killed in Phillips St. fire
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
A potential citizenship question on the 2020 census would have discouraged some from filling...
Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: Officer shot and killed while pulling over vehicle for expired temp tags
Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish...
Archer sets state record with arrowing 66-pound blue catfish, officials say