Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Henderson County firefighters released from hospital after smoke inhalation

Fire leads to evacuations in Henderson County Tuesday
Fire leads to evacuations in Henderson County Tuesday(Henderson County)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three firefighters were hospitalized on Tuesday after working a fire in Gun Barrel City.

The firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation. They have been released and are in good condition today, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

Renberg said that other than a few smaller areas of reignition, the fires that burned over 1,000 acres last night remain under control today.

Previous reporting: 3 firefighters hospitalized during Henderson County fires

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson
Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge

Latest News

Bear the miniature horse
Miniature horse visits Longview independent living center
House fire on Phillips Street
Tyler fire marshal releases names of man, woman killed in Phillips St. fire July 8
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Longview ISD plans to make bus routes more efficient