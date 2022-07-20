Gilmer football players prep for new season at East Texas Passing Academy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - High school football players take advantage of the heat when it comes to working out.

So, when Gilmer senior, Rohan Fluellen, gets a chance to work out he jumps at it. He just took part in the East Texas Passing Academy.

“I get just a knowledge every year ... just putting the work in really,” he said.

Fluellen has attended the East Texas Passing Academy for several years now.

“Since I was little, so probably since sixth grade,” he said.

He’s already getting recruitment letters.

“I can’t wait to be able to play in college. It’s going to be so fun,” Fluellen said. “I approach my game on the offensive and the defensive side. Both aggressive. I just feel like every time I step on the field I’m playing for my mom, I’m always on the field being that line.”

Fluellen also gave his thoughts on breaking in the team’s new quarterback.

“I feel like Kayden, he’s already a great player, but this summer me and him we’re at the field almost every day getting to work and just so we can be even better.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.