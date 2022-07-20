Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another scorcher today and the excessive heat warning won’t expire until this evening. Temperatures will most likely stay in the 80s overnight and into early tomorrow morning. A weak cold front tries to move into East Texas tomorrow. The front will likely wash out over the area, but might disturb the atmosphere just enough for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. This slight chance for rain will last into Friday afternoon. With just a few more clouds and a few isolated showers, temperatures should be just shy of the triple digit mark for the end of the work week, but any relief no matter how small will be gone quickly this weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs right back in the triple digits each afternoon.

