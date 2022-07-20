Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas social worker says not to leave therapy costs out of budget during inflation

“It’s a push and pull. It’s a concern. As your stress increases, but you’re having to decrease your services because you’re not able to afford it.”
East Texas social worker: when budgeting because of inflation, do not put therapy to the back...
East Texas social worker: when budgeting because of inflation, do not put therapy to the back burner(kltv)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bridge Therapeutics Co-Owner and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Erin Young said when people need therapy most, some cannot afford it. That’s because of the uncertainty of the economy.

As inflation climbs in the U.S., rising food and energy costs have pushed the June consumer price index to its highest level in four decades: 9.1%.

“It jumped up pretty quick but will it go back down back or is it going to stay, the economy going to stay like this or will it slowly go back down,” Young said. “Uncertainty can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. “It’s a push and pull. It’s a concern. As your stress increases, but you’re having to decrease your services because you’re not able to afford it.”

Some clients have adjusted their therapy schedules to combat the rise in prices of consumer goods.

“So maybe if they’re coming every two weeks, come every three weeks. Different ways to just try to lessen the financial burden but still be able to help.”

When you are budgeting, Young said you need to make mental health a priority.

“We have to have gas for our cars, we have to pay all of our bills and have food, but we also have to take care of our mental health because without that everything else struggles,” Young said.

Young said it is important to take care of your physical and mental health when you are feeling overwhelmed with the uncertainty of the economy.

“Trying to get the best sleep that you really can, and trying to eat healthy and consistently throughout the day, and taking breaks and deep breathing, and really just exercising and moving your body, those are the best most natural ways to really treat yourself.”

Young also said call your insurance provider because many people have insurance that covers therapy costs and are unaware of it.

